Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.48

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 9123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,724,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

