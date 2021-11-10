Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $351.94 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $360.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.89 and a 200 day moving average of $278.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

