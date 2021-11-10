Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,031 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

