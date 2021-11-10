Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Valvoline by 32.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 878,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $14,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

VVV opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

