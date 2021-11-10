Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $495.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.