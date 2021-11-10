Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $643.45 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

