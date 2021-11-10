Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EHTH. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.91 million, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

