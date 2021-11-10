Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.950-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Regal Rexnord also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.270 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.32. 3,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,706. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

