Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.350 EPS.

Shares of RRX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.26. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

