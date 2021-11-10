Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

