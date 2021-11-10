Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Repay updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RPAY traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,009. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Repay has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repay stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Repay worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

