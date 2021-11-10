Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for AcuityAds in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ATY opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $250.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

