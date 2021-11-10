Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.46.

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.41 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$35.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

