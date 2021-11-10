Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQH. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

