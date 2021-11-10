Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

NYSE:KWR opened at $271.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.95. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 39.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.