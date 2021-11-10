Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STN. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.00.

TSE STN opened at C$68.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.06. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$38.22 and a 12 month high of C$72.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,500,872. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

