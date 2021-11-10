Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS.

RVNC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,801. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

