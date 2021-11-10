Reviewing Bitfarms (BITF) and Its Competitors

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bitfarms to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.52% -17.57% -3.59%

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -44.35 Bitfarms Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion 6.48

Bitfarms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bitfarms and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 940 3898 8198 268 2.59

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Bitfarms’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bitfarms peers beat Bitfarms on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

