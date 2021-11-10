Reviewing Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 104.52 $5.98 million N/A N/A Blucora $754.95 million 1.16 -$342.76 million ($0.42) -42.86

Upstart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Blucora -2.23% 21.81% 6.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Upstart and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $272.11, suggesting a potential downside of 13.26%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Blucora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Upstart.

Summary

Blucora beats Upstart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

