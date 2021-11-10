Reviewing CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CoStar Group alerts:

This table compares CoStar Group and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 12.51% 6.82% 5.33% MSCI 35.53% -199.50% 16.78%

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.66 billion 19.82 $227.13 million $0.60 138.98 MSCI $1.70 billion 31.75 $601.82 million $8.25 79.13

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than CoStar Group. MSCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CoStar Group and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $63.70, indicating a potential downside of 23.48%. MSCI has a consensus target price of $641.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.81%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Summary

MSCI beats CoStar Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions. Its brands include CoStar, which is the largest provider of CRE research and real-time data; LoopNet, which is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, which is the rental home resource for renters, property managers and owners; STR, which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to the hotel industry; BizBuySell, which is the online marketplace for businesses-for-sales; and Lands of America, which is the operator of online marketplaces for rural real estate. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.