Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 43,250 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.
NYSE RVLV traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $84.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
