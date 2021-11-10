Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 43,250 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.

NYSE RVLV traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $84.75.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

