Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $399.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.39.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

REI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.