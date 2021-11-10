Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.
NYSE RBA opened at $70.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18.
In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,654. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
