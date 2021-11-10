Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE RBA opened at $70.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,654. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

