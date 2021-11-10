Robert W. Baird Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $290.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.72.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

