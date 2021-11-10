Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMTI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,518. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

