Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

