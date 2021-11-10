Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $7.95. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 1,603 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.