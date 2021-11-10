Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.78. 95,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,400,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

