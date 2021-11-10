Roy Twite Purchases 8 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of £144.16 ($188.35).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Roy Twite bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($192.61).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,774 ($23.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 26.74. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,727.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,700.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

