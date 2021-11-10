Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $65.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

