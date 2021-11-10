Royal Bank of Canada Buys 24,642 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.35% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,067,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,468,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,894,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,364,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

