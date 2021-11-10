Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68.

