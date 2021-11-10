Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,868 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

