Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 984.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,789 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 76,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.