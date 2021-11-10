Royal Bank of Canada Increases BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.75

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERE.UN. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.42.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ERE.UN opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.34. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$4.09 and a 1-year high of C$4.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.