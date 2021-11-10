Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

