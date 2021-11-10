Royal Bank of Canada Sells 54,891 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,891 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UEIC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

