Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUSMF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.97.

Russel Metals stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

