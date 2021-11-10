Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.380-$2.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

