Safe Haven Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $20.66 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.35 or 0.00851103 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

