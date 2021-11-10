Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,235 ($16.14). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,234 ($16.12), with a volume of 159,622 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

Get Safestore alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.