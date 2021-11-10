Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Trading Down 2.5%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

