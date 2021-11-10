Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

