Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $667.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

