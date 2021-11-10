Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

