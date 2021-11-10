Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.31

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.31 ($101.54) and traded as high as €90.77 ($106.79). Sanofi shares last traded at €88.46 ($104.07), with a volume of 2,105,657 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.35.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

