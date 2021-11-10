Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 46,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $184.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 325,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,631. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

