Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ SRRK opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
