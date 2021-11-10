Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

