Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,900 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 27.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $7,613,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

