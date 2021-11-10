Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $457,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.